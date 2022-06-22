Center for Creative Living, Emergency Management on list to receive ARPA funds from Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Big news for organizations across Comanche County -- American Rescue Plan Act funds are headed their way soon to help with projects.

As a result of being negatively impacted by the pandemic, the Center for Creative Living in Lawton is expected to receive about $407,000 dollars from the county to complete projects and continue feeding those in need.

“It will help us add to this program,” said Executive Director of the Center for Creative Living Lorene Miller. “It’ll help us maybe even increase the program to five days a week instead of three days a week. It will help us maybe add fish to the menu and juice, fruit. It’s just the things we could do are just endless.”

Miller said the center will also be able to replace the kitchen’s exhaust fan and add a dishwasher to their inventory, and if possible, her goal is to buy a van, providing seniors with transportation for appointments.

“This will help so many seniors be able to get around and get to places they need to be and be there on time on the day they need to be there, so we’re really excited about that,” Miller said.

Meanwhile, Comanche County Emergency Management expects more than $2.7 million in ARPA funds.

A majority of that will go towards new radios for the county’s volunteer fire departments, sheriff’s office, and ambulance agencies, said Emergency Management Director Clint Langford.

“Quite frankly, without this funding, we don’t know what we would do for our first responders,” Langford said. “This is about a $2.5 million project to outfit and replace all radios county-wide, so this is a significant project for our first responders.”

And $200,000 will provide more medical equipment and training, plus an enhanced notification system, for the VFDs.

“With the end goal of ensuring that one: they receive the notification that there’s a call they need to respond to and they can find out immediately how to get there and what the quickest route is. Once they arrive on scene, they are trained, equipped and licensed to render care to that patient.”

The organizations on the list will meet with commissioners one more time next Monday for final approval and then can start working on the projects.

