Chautauaua makes its way back to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week you can learn from some of the greatest figures of the 60s in a series of historical performances, as Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton.

This year’s theme is “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs and Rock n Roll.”

The event features plenty of in-character performances, workshops, and discussions. Sessions will include performed appearances by historic greats like Allen Ginsburg, Cass Elliot, and John Lennon!

Organizers say Chautauqua offers the community a chance to explore a decade that still holds some truths to our current life.

“If you look at our environment, we’re back in the 60′s in a lot of ways, some people are fighting for rights for minority populations, there’s a war going on across the sea that we’re tangentially involved in depending on who you ask, so I think that, 60 years later, we’re right smack dab in it, so this is more relevant than it’s been ina really long time,” said Madia Chautauqua Scholar.

From today to Saturday, workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon daily at the Museum of the Great Plains, with additional performances at Lawton City Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

