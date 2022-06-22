Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Chautauaua makes its way back to Lawton

Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week you can learn from some of the greatest figures of the 60s in a series of historical performances, as Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton.

This year’s theme is “Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs and Rock n Roll.”

The event features plenty of in-character performances, workshops, and discussions. Sessions will include performed appearances by historic greats like Allen Ginsburg, Cass Elliot, and John Lennon!

Organizers say Chautauqua offers the community a chance to explore a decade that still holds some truths to our current life.

“If you look at our environment, we’re back in the 60′s in a lot of ways, some people are fighting for rights for minority populations, there’s a war going on across the sea that we’re tangentially involved in depending on who you ask, so I think that, 60 years later, we’re right smack dab in it, so this is more relevant than it’s been ina really long time,” said Madia Chautauqua Scholar.

From today to Saturday, workshops will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the afternoon daily at the Museum of the Great Plains, with additional performances at Lawton City Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

A home in Lawton is uninhabitable after it caught fire on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged with arson in connection to Tuesday night home fire
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton