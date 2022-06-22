Cooking fire blamed for Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department was called out to an early morning house fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene of the 800 block of Dearborn around 6:45 A.M. When we arrived on scene, and as you can see on your screen, there was heavy smoke coming from the roof.

An official with LFD tells us it appears to have been a cooking fire but they were able to put it out quickly.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.