Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
A suspicious device was discovered in Lawton this afternoon, forcing officials to close parts...
Police close section of Gore Boulevard for investigation
On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

A pair of soldiers from Fort Sill are being credited for a life-saving rescue earlier this month.
Fort Sill soldiers rescue driver from crashed car
Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
A pair of soldiers from Fort Sill are being credited for a life-saving rescue earlier this month.
Fort Sill soldiers rescue driver from crashed car
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes