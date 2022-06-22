First Alert Forecast: Another Hot Day | 6/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another hot day is expected across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the upper 90s to low 100s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on this Wednesday with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. As a boundary passes by and stalls to the northwest, this could initiate a stray/ isolated showers. Many will stay dry today and the coverage is wicked limited given the lack of moisture in place. The greater chance for this will be focused across northern Oklahoma and counties north of I-40. Tonight will be clear, calm and quiet with temperatures by Thursday morning falling into the mid 70s.

Hot weather will continue through Saturday as high pressure remains centered across the Southern Plains. I think we should start a petition to cancel Thursday and Friday given how HOT the temperatures are trending to be. For tomorrow, we’re looking at triple digits for about two-thirds of the viewing area. Counties who will likely not see the triple digits are for those focused along highway-81, regardless upper 90s to low 100s area wide. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunshine and southwest winds will combine and allow for temperatures by Friday afternoon to soar into the triple digits for ALL locations. Hottest temperatures will be centered around Frederick, Altus (OK), Vernon and Crowell (TX). When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. And if you find yourself outside for work or leisure (if you’re looking to head up to lake or take a dip in the pool), take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, wear light weight, loose fitting clothing. Don’t forget the sunglasses and make sure to apply sunscreen often!

Relief to the heat is on the way as a cold front will dive south Saturday into Sunday. Before the front arrives, Saturday will remain hot with triple digits area wide. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday. As the front clears, we’ll see a cooler airmass overhead. Sunday will fall into the low to mid 90s with with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s by Monday afternoon!

Have a good day! -LW

