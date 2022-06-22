Five candidates running for Tillman County Commissioner District 3

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tillman County voters will be heading to the polls on June 28 and those who are registered republicans can vote for Commissioner District 3.

Ed Wilkerson is a retired veteran who lives and farms outside of Hollister with his wife of 50 years.

He said his experience managing people and budgets make him the man for the job.

“The first week that I’m the new commissioner, we’ll drive every road in our district and we’ll identify the problems and we’ll identify what’s priority and what maybe can be put off a while and what needs to be done right away,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson’s first order of business as commissioner, if elected, will be to take a close look at the county’s finances.

“Everything will be scrutinized and everything will be audited,” Wilkerson said. “I will sit down and I will go through every item in the budget, so that I know that the people of Tillman County are getting their money’s worth.”

A Frederick native, Rick Brown wants to see if he can get more funding for Tillman County.

“I shred ditches for the county,” Brown said. “I see things. I see what roads, the ditches and everything else what needs to be done. Some of the roads that are closed need to be opened back up if there’s funding for it.”

He said those roads are in the Loveland area.

“I want to make some changes in my life and thought this would be a great opportunity to get to know more people, get to understand their issues and get them resolved,” Brown said.

Levi Krasser is a fourth generation Tillman County resident.

He’s been a farmer and rancher for over 20 years.

“I’m a very outgoing, optimistic, enthusiastic person and I think that’s a huge part of that as well as my background in agriculture,” Krasser said. “Facing those challenges that we face, you’re going to face in the county also, whether it be finances, weather or stuff like that.”

He said the biggest issue the county is facing is finances.

If elected, Krasser will work to bring county employees together as a team.

“We have 519 miles of road in our district and you get paid on your miles of your road, so that’s going to help in our situation, but your finances are always going to be a hurdle you have to overcome,” Krasser said.

The election is on June 28th. You can also vote early from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23 and 24 at the Tillman County Courthouse.

Two other candidates are running. John Naramor declined to interview for this story, and Steve Catlege couldn’t be reached for comment.

