Food Bank provides food for low-income seniors

A new program in Lawton has been established to help senior citizens in need of nutritious food.
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new program in Lawton has been established to help senior citizens in need of nutritious food.

Senior Boxes are being offered to qualifying citizens 60 years and older.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Lawton Food Bank have teamed up to make sure our senior citizens are taken care of.

“So the Senior Box program is a federally funded program through the state. It’s the commodity supplemental food program. These are boxes of USDA foods targeted specially at seniors who are 60 years of age and older”, said Executive Director Ellen Lechel.

Within the boxes, healthy food geared toward seniors’ health. That will include pasta, canned meats, fruits and vegetables, along with juice and cereal, among other things.

“This program is specifically geared towards our seniors to encompass their health concerns. Lower sodium and different things like that”, said Lechel.

To qualify for the program, seniors must be at least 60 years old and living at or below 130 % of the U.S. Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.

The program has a delivery and pickup option so make sure to mark your calendar for the day your box arrives or needs to be picked up.

“Our Senior Box program runs every third Thursday and the following Friday. So if you are on the active list you are guaranteed a box on that third Thursday of the month. So if you are new and you’d like to fill out an application, you would come on that Friday”, said Lechel

If you are already in the program the next pickup date is July 21, and those who want to join can signup the following Friday by going to the Food Bank.

