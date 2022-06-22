Expert Connections
Fort Sill soldiers rescue driver from crashed car

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of soldiers from Fort Sill are being credited for a life-saving rescue earlier this month. Captains Hayden Penn and Cody Oswald were traveling on I-44 when they spotted a pickup truck rolled over and smoking near the Polo Field.

The two quickly dove in to help - Penn climbing atop the overturned vehicle and trying to pull the driver out. Meanwhile, Oswald used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames that were coming from the underside of the truck.

The Captains were able to put out the fire and pull the driver from the truck in time for emergency crews to arrive, but neither Penn nor Oswald want to be called heroes for their actions. They say there were in the right place at the right time.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to an early morning house fire Wednesday
Cooking fire blamed for Lawton house fire
A home in Lawton is uninhabitable after it caught fire on Wednesday night.
Lawton home uninhabitable after fire
