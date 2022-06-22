Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say

Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old granddaughter was found dead in a trash can.(Cleveland County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A grandmother in Oklahoma has been charged with first-degree murder after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a trash can.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon. Upon arriving, officers were told there was a dead child at the residence.

Police said they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Lynn Nolan inside a trash can at the home. Police said the child had “obvious signs of trauma to her body.”

According to police, Riley had recently been in the custody of her grandmother, 60-year-old Becky Ann Vreeland. Vreeland was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Following an interview with police, Vreeland was booked into the Cleveland County Jail without bond.

Jail records show that Vreeland is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
Juul vape pens could be pulled from U.S. shelves.
Report: FDA might order Juul to pull e-cigs from shelves
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE- A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square,...
Man found not responsible for Times Square vehicle rampage
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys riot trial delayed due to committee hearings