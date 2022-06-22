Lawton home uninhabitable after fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A home in Lawton is uninhabitable after it caught fire on Wednesday night. Fire crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

They were able to quickly contain the fire, which sent a pillar of smoke into the air. The home, on southwest 26th street and Latham Avenue, which is off of Lee Boulevard, suffered structural damage, and the Red Cross was called to help the people who lived there.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze. The Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

