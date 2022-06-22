Expert Connections
Lawton officials discuss fireworks regulations, safety

By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department are teaming up this 4th of July to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

No one is allowed to light any fireworks within Lawton city limits, or the lakes.

Though it might be tempting to partake in firework festivities, the City of Lawton has an ordinance in place prohibiting anyone from selling, possessing or launching any fireworks within city limits.

“From the standpoint of the Lawton prevention office that I work for. The safest way to do fireworks this year is to go to a professional firework show”, said Lawton Fire Departments Anthony Garibay.

That show will be apart of the freedom festival July 1 from 4PM-9PM and July 2 from 7-AM-9:30PM night at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

For anyone who decides to stay home and have their own show, LPD will be imposing strict fines for those caught not following the ordinance.

“So if someone is caught shooting fireworks within city limits or on city of Lawton lake property the maximum monetary fine is $768 and or 60 days in jail”, said Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs.

If you’re outside of city limits and a burn ban is not in place, the Lawton Fire Department shares some safety tips for shooting fireworks this Fourth of July.

“Just make sure your fireworks are on a solid surface, make sure you have someone with a water source or fire extinguisher standing by. Someone with life safety equipment and medical equipment on standby”, said Garibay.

“And just make sure you’re far away from any of my patrons that are watching cause the amount of injuries that happen with fireworks is substantial. Every year it gets worse and worse.”

Grubbs and LPD want everyone to have fun, but not at the expense of anyone’s life while drinking and driving and poor use of fireworks.

“So we do want people to enjoy the 4 of July, just do it safely. Do it safely, if you’re going to drink, do it responsibly in your home or have a ride lined up for yourself”, said Grubbs.

“If you’re gonna shoot off fireworks do it out in the county, do it a neighboring city. One that allows you to do fireworks in the city limits, that way you can enjoy your 4 of July without having to run into us that day”.

Each city has their own set of rules when it comes to fireworks. For more information on how your city is handling the 4th of July, call your local officials to learn more.

