Lawton students with disabilities participate in B.E.S.T. Camp

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - All this week in Lawton, students with disabilities have been learning job skills, in preparation for life after high school in the B.E.S.T. Camp.

Students focused on 5 main areas, including self-advocacy, job exploration, post-education, workplace readiness, and work-based learning.

And after this week’s camp wraps up, students will then move on to the 2nd step of the program, becoming an intern at a local business to put those skills to the test.

But these skills aren’t just learned during the summer, they’ve been cultivated all year long thanks to an O-U program.

“So, this is a part of our year-long program, we are pre-employment transition specialists, and we go into different schools through the year to work on these skills. And the summertime allows us to work more intensively with the students, so they can get into the workplace. And we can get that done when they’re not having to concentrate on school,” said, Grace Muirhead transition specialist for Oklahoma University.

OU partners with school systems all across the state, including Tech centers, and Universities, as well as the Department of Rehabilitation Services, to have more than 30 camps all across Oklahoma.

