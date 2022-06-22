Expert Connections
Missing and Murdered Indigenous People organization wants to spread awareness

There are hundreds of missing and murdered Native Americans in Oklahoma every year. Members of a local group, are looking to bring awareness to the issue.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are hundreds of missing and murdered Native Americans in Oklahoma every year.

Members of a local group, are looking to bring awareness to the issue.

The group, “Missing and Murdered Indigenous People,” has been around since 2015, but it is brand new to Southwest Oklahoma.

There are over 10 chapters around the state and Vice-President, Cindy Famero tells us what their purpose is.

“But we really are just a grass roots organization that are trying our hardest to bridge the gap between the government, the tribal nations, and the people and the people who have been hurt, harmed, missing, or murdered,” said Famero.

Each chapter helps assist family members with the search of their loved ones once they have been reported missing to proper authorities, and they are always willing to help search for anyone.

“If they reach out to us and they are not indigenous we are not exclusive we are inclusive we want everyone to be safe we want all children to be free from harm and being murdered or missing,” she said.

The organization is currently trying to raise funds to be able to obtain a building to create a central location.

This Saturday June 25th they will be hosting their annual MMIP Powwow where all of the state chapter will be in attendance..

“It’s just about getting together and honoring our people, the ones who have gone on, the ones we want to bring home, the families,” said Famero.

She says that everyone is welcomed to come out and show their support. Famero is passionate about helping her people and is working hard towards growing this organization..

“If I don’t do something about it, who is going to? I do all the work I can, with every breath I can, all day long and that just means that the changing of the tides happens when you are working in that general direction,” she said.

For more information or to provide donations you can find them on face book by searching for Oklahoma State Chapter-MMIP

