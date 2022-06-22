Oklahoma Blood Institute to host All American Blood Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting the All American Blood drive to help our community members in need.

One of O.B.I.’s supervisors, Teresa Bailey, had a family member who needed their assistance. Teresa said Easter weekend her husband was hurting, so they took him to the hospital where they learned he had a blood clot. He was in the hospital for over a month, and during that time had 4 surgeries, which caused him to lose two toes.

“Of course, during all of that, he did have to receive blood. Thankfully you know with the people that donate out there they were able to give him blood. He’s at home finally and he’s on the road to recovery,” said Teresa.

The blood drive will take place tomorrow and Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Comanche County fairgrounds in the Prairie room.

