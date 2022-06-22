Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Blood Institute to host All American Blood Drive

The Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts the All American Blood drive to help our community members in nee
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting the All American Blood drive to help our community members in need.

One of O.B.I.’s supervisors, Teresa Bailey, had a family member who needed their assistance. Teresa said Easter weekend her husband was hurting, so they took him to the hospital where they learned he had a blood clot. He was in the hospital for over a month, and during that time had 4 surgeries, which caused him to lose two toes.

“Of course, during all of that, he did have to receive blood. Thankfully you know with the people that donate out there they were able to give him blood. He’s at home finally and he’s on the road to recovery,” said Teresa.

The blood drive will take place tomorrow and Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Comanche County fairgrounds in the Prairie room.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Rare late June front to bring relief in triple digit heat
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase