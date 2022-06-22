Expert Connections
Propositions in Martha and Waurika to extend PSO service contract

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections, which are scheduled for the end of this month.

The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise, in both Waurika and Martha, for the next 25 years.

They will allow P.S.O. to continue to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits in both cities.

This would give P.S.O officials the right to install new lines in, under, over, across, through, and along all current or future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places in both cities.

Giving P.S.O the right to operate and an electric business within the city limits, as long as the company follows the rules and regulations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Public Service of Oklahoma must also offer residents legal rates for service, and agree to sell and deliver all electricity and services for each City government.

In exchange for being the sole-provider of electricity, P.S.O. will pay a monthly fee to each city, based on the gross receipts for electric deliver and service within the city limits.

