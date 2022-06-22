Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Republican candidate Ryan Walters running for State Superintendent

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are scheduled for the end of this month.

Allowing voters to cast their ballot, to decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will advance to face off for the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Republican candidate Ryan Walters took the time to sit down with 7News, to tell us more about how he would choose to lead Oklahoma’s school system.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
A suspicious device was discovered in Lawton this afternoon, forcing officials to close parts...
Police close section of Gore Boulevard for investigation
Tyler Allen is being charged in the death of Phillip Shaw.
Lawton man charged in apparent overdose death
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd

Latest News

All this week in Lawton, students with disabilities have been learning job skills, in...
Lawton students with disabilities participate in B.E.S.T. Camp
All this week in Lawton, students with disabilities have been learning job skills, in...
KSWO 6 PM PART 1 - VOD - clipped version
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
KSWO 6 PM PART 1 - VOD - clipped version