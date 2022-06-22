UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged with arson in connection to Tuesday night home fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman is in jail facing an arson charge in connection.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were called to the scene at 2512 SW Latham Ave where they found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from it.

According to a police report, officers spoke to neighbors who told them they knew the family who lived at the home. The neighbor reportedly said her daughter spoke to the homeowner’s daughter and told her the house was on fire. The woman allegedly said she knew the house was on fire because she has intentionally set it to “kill all of the cats inside.”

Police located the woman and held her until fire marshals arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished before it spread to any other property.

According to the Lawton jail roster, Faith Snyder was booked on a complaint of arson on Tuesday evening. Officials have not yet confirmed if this arrest is connected to the fire on Latham.

