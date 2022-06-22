Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman arrested, charged with arson in connection to Tuesday night home fire

A home in Lawton is uninhabitable after it caught fire on Wednesday night.
A home in Lawton is uninhabitable after it caught fire on Wednesday night.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman is in jail facing an arson charge in connection.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were called to the scene at 2512 SW Latham Ave where they found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from it.

According to a police report, officers spoke to neighbors who told them they knew the family who lived at the home. The neighbor reportedly said her daughter spoke to the homeowner’s daughter and told her the house was on fire. The woman allegedly said she knew the house was on fire because she has intentionally set it to “kill all of the cats inside.”

Police located the woman and held her until fire marshals arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished before it spread to any other property.

According to the Lawton jail roster, Faith Snyder was booked on a complaint of arson on Tuesday evening. Officials have not yet confirmed if this arrest is connected to the fire on Latham.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
The bodies of two young men were discovered in Jackson County over the weekend, after Police...
APD releases identity of shooting victim
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
On Sunday, volunteers and first responders were looking for the person in the refuge.
Hiker’s body recovered in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
Chautauaua makes its way back to Lawton
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton
Chautauqua makes its way back to Lawton