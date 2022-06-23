Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat ahead of a welcomed late June cold front

Much cooler start to next week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. There will be another good viewing opportunity of the ISS and five planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter) before daybreak.

On Friday, lots of sunshine with dangerous heat during the afternoon with highs easily soaring into the triple digits. A dry line will move through much of the area allowing for lower dew points with feels-like temperatures 2-3° cooler than the air temperature. However, western counties could see temperatures get as hot as 106° before slowly cooling off in the evening. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Limit your time outdoors during the peak heating hours, wear loose and light colored clothing, and stay hydrated.

Prefrontal warming will keep temperatures in the triple digits for the first half of the weekend with highs ranging between 102-107°. Those who have plans to be outdoors please exercise heat safety precautions as there will be a higher risk for heat related illnesses to set-in.

A strong late June cold front is expected to move through early Sunday morning. This will bring a relief in triple digit heat with highs only topping out in the low 90s on Sunday afternoon. There will be isolated showers and storms possible during the afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

