Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Cameron University Police Officer is expected in court soon, but on charges of trafficking drugs.

63 year-old, Thomas Heard, was arrested by Lawton Police on Monday, after Heard made an improper turn shortly after he left a known drug house.

Heard faces a felony charge of Trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as a misdemeanor charge for that improper turn.

According to an arrest affadavit, Heard presented his Cameron University Police badge to police when he was pulled over.

However, the detective that pulled him over noticed Heard acting nervous.

He then consented to a search of his car, and that’s when detectives discovered two loose Fentanyl pills, as well as a bag with 20 Roxy M-30 pills inside.

Heard’s bond was set at 20-thousand dollars, he has since bonded out.

As far as his career with Cameron University, Heard was placed on administrative leave after the arrest, and has since resigned.

He’s expected back in court on July 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.