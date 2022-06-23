Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking

A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of trafficking drugs.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Cameron University Police Officer is expected in court soon, but on charges of trafficking drugs.

63 year-old, Thomas Heard, was arrested by Lawton Police on Monday, after Heard made an improper turn shortly after he left a known drug house.

Heard faces a felony charge of Trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as a misdemeanor charge for that improper turn.

According to an arrest affadavit, Heard presented his Cameron University Police badge to police when he was pulled over.

However, the detective that pulled him over noticed Heard acting nervous.

He then consented to a search of his car, and that’s when detectives discovered two loose Fentanyl pills, as well as a bag with 20 Roxy M-30 pills inside.

Heard’s bond was set at 20-thousand dollars, he has since bonded out.

As far as his career with Cameron University, Heard was placed on administrative leave after the arrest, and has since resigned.

He’s expected back in court on July 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department are teaming up this 4th of July to...
Lawton officials discuss fireworks regulations, safety

Latest News

A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on...
Update: Search party underway for Duncan Silver Alert
Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death...
Closing arguments held in Villanueva murder trial
Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death...
Villeneuva murder trial
Governor Stitt and state health officials gathered today, to celebrate the Oklahoma Health Care...
Governor Stitt celebrates new Medicaid Healthcare Model