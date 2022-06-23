Expert Connections
Closing arguments held in Villanueva murder trial

Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death in May of 2020.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death in May of 2020.

Defense for David Villanueva aims to prove that he acted in self defense when he stabbed 41 year old Shawn Loud on Northwest 20th street.

Loud then reportedly walked to a nearby car wash where he eventually died of his wounds.

Villanueva even took the stand this afternoon in his own defense.

Prosecution, on the other hand, aimed to show jury members that Loud’s death was unjustified, citing Medical Examiners reports of those stab wounds, to the chest and heart, was done with such force that caused Loud’s ribs to break.

They also pointed out inconsistencies made by Villanueva, such as he, quote, “had to do it”

Jury is still in their deliberations, but a verdict is expected soon.

You can count on us to keep you up to date as soon as we know more.

