Early voting underway in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma voters: early voting for primary elections started Thursday, and it’s wrapping up now at the Comanche County Courthouse in Lawton.

People started casting ballots there at 8 a.m.

Something new this year -- you’ll be able to vote on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. but check your polling place first. It could have changed based on new census data.

You can double check that by visiting oklahoma.gov/elections or calling your county’s election board.

Our team has gotten know Comanche, Tillman, Jackson and Cotton County commissioner candidates to keep you informed.

