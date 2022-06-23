Early voting underway in Comanche County
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma voters: early voting for primary elections started Thursday, and it’s wrapping up now at the Comanche County Courthouse in Lawton.
People started casting ballots there at 8 a.m.
Something new this year -- you’ll be able to vote on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. but check your polling place first. It could have changed based on new census data.
You can double check that by visiting oklahoma.gov/elections or calling your county’s election board.
Our team has gotten know Comanche, Tillman, Jackson and Cotton County commissioner candidates to keep you informed.
