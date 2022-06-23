Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Hot today, hotter tomorrow | 6/23AM

Hot today, hotter tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Hot weather will continue as high pressure remains centered across the Southern Plains. Afternoon highs for about two-thirds of the area will see the triple digits, this includes areas along and west of I-44. Counties towards the east will see upper 90s. Regardless of what side of 100 you see today, just know it will be hot. Heat indicies will range from 100 to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon. Compared to average, air temperatures will be about 5 degrees above. Look for mostly sunny skies with light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. And if you find yourself outside for work or leisure (if you’re looking to head up to lake or take a dip in the pool), take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, wear light weight/ loose fitting clothing. Don’t forget the sunglasses and make sure to apply sunscreen often!

Temperatures by Friday morning will drop into the mid to upper 70s. Similar to most mornings this week, skies will be mostly clear, winds will remain light and it’ll be muggy.

Tomorrow will be hotter as all locations across southwest Oklahoma & north Texas will see triple digit high temperatures. Heat indicies will be higher. Mostly sunny skies with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday will be a copy and paste of Friday with hot temperatures, plenty of sun and breezy south winds.

By Saturday night into Sunday morning a cold front will move across the Southern Plains. Behind this cold front will be a cooler airmass! That’s the good news, the bad news is the “cool down” will be very brief/ short lived. Sunday will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

By Monday and Tuesday will be very similar. Highs both days will only rise into the upper 80s to low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph for Monday with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph Tuesday. The heat continues to build from mid to next week as highs by Wednesday will rise into the mid 90s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms with this cold front which extend front Sunday night to midday Wednesday.

BONUS: The heat builds as highs are trending to be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain looks limited in the extended forecast which does include the 4th of July holiday.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

