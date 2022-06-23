FISTA board plans for future at special meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Board members from the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator are looking to the future and talked about what that may look like at a special meeting on Thursday.

FISTA leaders invited community members and a special guest, Anthony Lazarski, who is a paid lobbyist for the organization.

He talked to them about funding options and leaders discussed strategic planning through 2026.

According to Chairman Clarence Fortney, it’s important to have a vision for the future.

“We’re at a point right now where we need to look at over the next year or two years out, so to be able to plan that now and get an idea of the direction that we want to go, what are our challenges and what do we want to try to do to overcome those challenges?” Fortney said.

He said he’s proud of the construction progress FISTA’s made at Central Plaza.

Although they can’t release some defense contractor’s names, he said they’re working to provide adequate security for the staff.

