Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FISTA board plans for future at special meeting

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Board members from the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator are looking to the future and talked about what that may look like at a special meeting on Thursday.

FISTA leaders invited community members and a special guest, Anthony Lazarski, who is a paid lobbyist for the organization.

He talked to them about funding options and leaders discussed strategic planning through 2026.

According to Chairman Clarence Fortney, it’s important to have a vision for the future.

“We’re at a point right now where we need to look at over the next year or two years out, so to be able to plan that now and get an idea of the direction that we want to go, what are our challenges and what do we want to try to do to overcome those challenges?” Fortney said.

He said he’s proud of the construction progress FISTA’s made at Central Plaza.

Although they can’t release some defense contractor’s names, he said they’re working to provide adequate security for the staff.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department are teaming up this 4th of July to...
Lawton officials discuss fireworks regulations, safety

Latest News

You can double check your polling place by visiting oklahoma.gov/elections or calling your...
Early voting underway in Comanche County
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous heat ahead of a welcomed late June cold front
A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on...
Update: Search party underway for Duncan Silver Alert