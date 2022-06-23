Expert Connections
Governor Stitt celebrates new Medicaid Healthcare Model

Governor Stitt and state health officials gathered today, to celebrate the Oklahoma Health Care authority’s new health care model.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The first part of the new model, Senate bill 1337, will affect the Medicaid program by prioritizing access and quality health outcomes for SoonerCare members,

Officials hope it will also create more opportunities for Oklahoma providers to partner with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

Senate Bill 1396, the second-half of the model, will invest additional funding into the Oklahoma health care community through federal funding.

Governor Kevin Stitt says he hopes it will make a critical difference in health outcomes for residents across the state.

“You know Oklahoma’s new Medicaid delivery system, SoonerSelect, I believe will make a critical difference in health outcomes for over 1 million Oklahomans. Think about that, 1 million Oklahomans are recipients of Medicaid in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

Officials say they hope this will mark the beginning of an important change in how they deliver health care.

By honoring their vision for all Oklahomans to be healthy and have access to health care, no matter their ability to pay.

