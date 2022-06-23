A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kaiyo’s father, Michael Raethong said it was a very difficult time but they never lost hope.

“It’s really hard for us to describe how we feel because we just hoped that he would come back, we believed that,” said Mr. Raethong”

Kaiyo Raethong was just released from Bethany’s Children Hospital after suffering severe injuries that put him in a coma for several weeks. He was in the hospital for 10 months.

Kaiyo was taking his friend home when he was hit by a drink driver who was traveling at about 120 miles per hour down east gore boulevard In September of 2021.

“It’s really hard for me because I have to work and then come back and I have to leave my wife to work by herself,” said Raethong.

His parents are the owners of Thai Noodle World in Lawton where he works along with his wife. They run the business on their own while still trying to be there for Kaiyo.

They hope to be approved for an in-home nurse but they are still undergoing the application process. In the mean time a close family friend, has been volunteering her time at the restaurant and has been a witness to their struggles.

“It’s a daily struggle, it’s not an hour to hour it’s daily. I see them working countless hours to provide for him and I have never seen them think about what are we going to do to take care of ourselves, it’s always what’s the next step for Kaiyo, or what can we do for the restaurant,” said Aki

This is something the family was unprepared for both their home and vehicle is not wheel chair accessible, they are need of a wheel chair ramp and are unable to fit the wheel chair in the bathroom to bathe him.

“I don’t want to speak on their behalf but I know financially they are struggling because they have to support a business, and support a home that’s not handicap accessible, they don’t want to ask for anything, but we can see it on the outside looking in so they need help with everything,” she said.

If you would like to donate any time or money to the family their gofund is https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kaiyo-mazuki-raethong-and-his-family or you can stop by their restaurant Thai Noodle World on the west side of Lawton.

The trial for the drunk driver responsible for the accident, Ricky Holland is set to begin this month on June 27th.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.