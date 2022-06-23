Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Summer treat? Ketchup-flavored popsicles available in Canada at select pop-up locations

A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.
A ketchup brand has launched a twist on a popular summer treat with ketchup-flavored popsicles.(MCCORMICK)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the world’s most popular condiments is getting a new gig.

French’s Ketchup is offering a limited-edition ice pop called the “Frenchsicle.”

The ketchup brand said its new treat has a savory tomato flavor balanced with a hint of salty sweetness, and it will be available at pop-up locations in Canada until June 24 at no charge.

The brand created the popsicles with the Canadian ice pop brand Happy Pops.

Previously, French’s also offered mustard ice cream and mustard beer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County
Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash

Latest News

The Supreme Court struck down a concealed carry gun law in New York.
SCOTUS strikes down concealed carry gun law
You can double check your polling place by visiting oklahoma.gov/elections or calling your...
Early voting underway in Comanche County
FISTA leaders invited community members and a special guest, Anthony Lazarski, who is a paid...
FISTA board plans for future at special meeting
A South Walton Beach home was burglarized, and made host of an illegal open-house party while...
$8 million home burglarized, host to illegal open-house party
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall