Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Update: Search party underway for Duncan Silver Alert

A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on...
A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on the 600 block of 11th street in Duncan.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on the 600 block of 11th street in Duncan.

That search party is meeting at 8 o clock on Saturday morning, in the parking lot of the Elk Plaza Center, on north Highway 81.

The search-party organizer, Tracy Gann, is a concerned Duncan woman, not related to Pickens, but says she feels motivated to look for her, adding that she would want someone to look for her if their places were swapped.

They plan to begin their search around 8:30 p.m..

Gann encourages anyone to come out to help in their search, and every little bit helps.

If you believe you have information that could help locate Pickens, you’re encouraged to call Duncan Police, at (580) 255-2112

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department are teaming up this 4th of July to...
Lawton officials discuss fireworks regulations, safety

Latest News

Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death...
Closing arguments held in Villanueva murder trial
Closing arguments were heard today in a trial against a man accused of stabbing a man to death...
Villeneuva murder trial
Governor Stitt and state health officials gathered today, to celebrate the Oklahoma Health Care...
Governor Stitt celebrates new Medicaid Healthcare Model
A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking