Update: Search party underway for Duncan Silver Alert

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A search party is being organized to look for Margie Pickens who was last seen on June 15th on the 600 block of 11th street in Duncan.

That search party is meeting at 8 o clock on Saturday morning, in the parking lot of the Elk Plaza Center, on north Highway 81.

The search-party organizer, Tracy Gann, is a concerned Duncan woman, not related to Pickens, but says she feels motivated to look for her, adding that she would want someone to look for her if their places were swapped.

They plan to begin their search around 8:30 p.m..

Gann encourages anyone to come out to help in their search, and every little bit helps.

If you believe you have information that could help locate Pickens, you’re encouraged to call Duncan Police, at (580) 255-2112

