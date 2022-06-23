Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, about 6 miles east of Frederick. OHP says the car was heading east on Highway 5 when the it left the road and went airborne.

The car then hit the ground near a concrete culvert and rolled over onto its side. The passenger, 49-year-old Jennifer Haining of Frederick, was pronounced dead at the scene. As for the driver, they were taken to a Wichita Falls hospital in critical condition.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

