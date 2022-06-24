Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

18-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing child, authorities say

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a sexual offense in North Carolina for sexually abusing a young child. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a first-degree statutory sexual offense stemming from an investigation that started in July 2021, as reported by WHNS.

Investigators said the abuse took place when Procopio was 18 and the victim was 3 years old.

“Every report of a sexual offense is taken seriously by the sheriff’s office,” Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

This week, Procopio was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. The 18-year-old will be required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County
Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall

Latest News

Reigniting Tesla fire
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.
Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
FILE - Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver...
Airlines aim to shift blame for flight problems to FAA