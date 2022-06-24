Expert Connections
7News First Alert Forecast: More hot temperatures, relief on the way

Rain chances overnight Saturday
Hot start to the weekend, cooler temps on the way
By Christine Gormley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! The hot temperatures are going to stick around for the beginning of the weekend with highs over 100 degrees today and tomorrow. Winds will be from the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny. Heat advisories are in effect today for south counties and those are expected to be in place tomorrow as well. Take heat safety precautions today and tomorrow as highs will be above 100 degrees both days.

Stay hydrated, and limit time in the sun. Saturday would be the best day this weekend to go to the pool or splash pad and stay cool.

Highs will again be above 100 for Saturday with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day but there is a slight chance of rain for northwest counties in the evening to overnight hours.

The cold front will arrive Sunday morning bringing chances for rain in the morning but mainly for the afternoon. Winds will shift to be from the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher. These winds will bring a cooler breeze to Texoma for the beginning of next week. Highs for Sunday will be in the lower 90s throughout Texoma with overnight lows in the 60s.

These cooler temperatures will continue into the work week with highs in the upper 80s Monday through Tuesday. Scattered pop up rain showers could be possible Monday and Tuesday in the afternoon. Most places will remain dry through the week. By Thursday and Friday temperatures will be back up into the upper 90s.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

