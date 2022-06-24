Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Strong cold front brings a welcomed cool-down and isolated rain chances

First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny and dangerously hot with temperatures reaching as high as 104-106°. If you plan on being outdoors there will be a high threat for heat related illnesses to set-in if you do not take the proper precautions. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. The front will approach I-40 during the evening bringing the chance for a hit & miss storms northwest of a Childress-Altus-Chickasha line. A strong storm capable of strong wind gusts and small hail can’t be ruled out for any storms that develop along the front.

On Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with with isolated showers and storms developing during the afternoon and early evening. The coverage will be sporadic across Texoma with a good portion of the area staying dry. Download our First Alert 7 Weather App to track any shower or thunderstorm activity with our live radar. It will be noticeably cooler with afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

Looking Ahead

The brief cool-down will continue into early next week with temperatures staying several degrees below average. Plus, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out on both Monday and Tuesday.

Another developing heat dome across the Desert Southwest will slowly expand eastward which will aid in a steady warming trend by the middle-to-late half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

