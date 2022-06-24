Altus residents are looking for ways to help keep the youth off the streets.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Edna Douglas director of Mission on wheels who tells us why Altus is in need of more youth programs.

“We need something now for our children because we are losing them to the streets,” said Edna.

Ms. Douglas was a single mother herself so she understands the struggles that comes with raising children but she also says young kids need more guidance than just in their homes.

“We need somebody to reach out to these children and show them some love open up something that’s all they’re looking for is love, Some of them don’t have a father and mother in the home and they turn to other things,” she said.

One church in Altus is already working on trying to keep kids off the streets.

Pastor Ruben Ybarra from Strong tower ministries tells us why they get involved with the kids in their community.

“Even growing up we were short a lot of things but there was always someone there to help us so we should be that person too that says you know what someone helped me, let me help someone else,” said Ybarra.

Strong tower ministries has any where from 100 to 130 kids that attend their youth program on Wednesdays where they teach them the word of God, fellowship, and enjoy a great time.

Throughout the week they will pick kids up and take the kids to different activities like sports or swimming.

Just let them know that someone’s there someone cares someone’s watching and we love you,” he said.

He says they have kids ranging from 4 to 18 with 35 volunteers.

Pastor says any kids looking for a safe place are welcomed whether you are a member or not.

If you want to provide donations or are interested in attending you can find them on Face book at Strong Tower Ministries of Altus.

