LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board. Most increases were reported to be around 15-percent, but if you go to the lake -- or go to the municipal pool -- prices have jumped much more than that.

Inflation has hit the nation very hard, so much so, the city of Lawton has chosen to raise rates of most city services, including lakes and the municipal pool.

“The change in the global economy basically, specifically in the United States its just put a hurt on everybody. The rate changes were predicated on exactly that. Trying to at least make up for some of the loss”, said Dewayne Burk the Deputy City Manager.

The Lawton Municipal pool has increased its rates from one dollar person to upwards of two and five dollars per person depending on your age. This increase will also affect Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth.

“Just like everything across the board, the price to provide the service has increased. At the lakes we buy water just like everybody else from adjacent rule water districts and utilities have increased, so it just costs more to provide the service”, said Christine James the Director of Parks and Recreation.

The increase to keep up with facilities is one thing, but staff is another issue the city is facing.

“We had to raise rates in order to obtain life guards to be able to supply proper staffing at the pools. We require one lifeguard for every 25 swimmers and so you gotta have at least two there or you have to overstaff in anticipation of what you might have. As far as traffic in the pool”, said Burk

“The cost of providing services has increased. We have five positions who work both lakes and the gas to go back and forth to provide those services. Of course gas has increased. The water we buy to provide the restroom facilities has increased. The cost to provide the services has increased”, said James.

The pool increase has gone up 100 percent for seniors 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13, while it’s a 400 percent increase for 14 to 64.

City officials say the rates may not stay the same and could possibly go up within the next few years.

