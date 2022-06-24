Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board

The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board. Most increases were reported to be around 15-percent, but if you go to the lake -- or go to the municipal pool -- prices have jumped much more than that.

Inflation has hit the nation very hard, so much so, the city of Lawton has chosen to raise rates of most city services, including lakes and the municipal pool.

“The change in the global economy basically, specifically in the United States its just put a hurt on everybody. The rate changes were predicated on exactly that. Trying to at least make up for some of the loss”, said Dewayne Burk the Deputy City Manager.

The Lawton Municipal pool has increased its rates from one dollar person to upwards of two and five dollars per person depending on your age. This increase will also affect Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth.

“Just like everything across the board, the price to provide the service has increased. At the lakes we buy water just like everybody else from adjacent rule water districts and utilities have increased, so it just costs more to provide the service”, said Christine James the Director of Parks and Recreation.

The increase to keep up with facilities is one thing, but staff is another issue the city is facing.

“We had to raise rates in order to obtain life guards to be able to supply proper staffing at the pools. We require one lifeguard for every 25 swimmers and so you gotta have at least two there or you have to overstaff in anticipation of what you might have. As far as traffic in the pool”, said Burk

“The cost of providing services has increased. We have five positions who work both lakes and the gas to go back and forth to provide those services. Of course gas has increased. The water we buy to provide the restroom facilities has increased. The cost to provide the services has increased”, said James.

The pool increase has gone up 100 percent for seniors 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13, while it’s a 400 percent increase for 14 to 64.

City officials say the rates may not stay the same and could possibly go up within the next few years.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County
Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash
Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second degree murder and assault with intent to...
Comanche County man found guilty in 2020 murder
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall

Latest News

For Oklahomans, Planned Parenthood Great Plains stopped abortion care in May after Governor...
Southwest Oklahomans weigh in on overturning of Roe v. Wade
The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board
The City of Lawton recently approved rate increases for most city services across the board
Strong tower ministries has any where from 100 to 130 kids that attend their youth program on...
Altus residents are looking for ways to help keep the youth off the streets.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade today, in a ruling which had been foreshadowed since a...
Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade