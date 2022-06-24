Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County man found guilty in 2020 murder

Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second degree murder and assault with intent to...
Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second degree murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.(Source: KSWO)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has reached a verdict in a 2020 murder that happened near Lake Lawtonka.

Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second-degree-murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.

In April 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department was called to a trailer on 4 Mile Road near the lake.

There, they found Colan Warner, Jr., 29, dead with a gunshot wound.

Cooper was arrested a short time later and confessed to the murder, saying they were using meth and he ended up shooting and killing Warner.

Cooper’s sentencing is set for August 24th.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New reports confirm the device was an explosive consisting of 2 propane cylinders and one metal...
New information on suspicious device found on Gore Blvd
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife refuge is enacting an Emergency Closure Order, limiting the...
New Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge hiking restrictions
Update on Silver Alert
Update: Duncan Silver Alert
A house has been deemed unlivable after a Tuesday night fire in southwest Lawton, and a woman...
UPDATE: Arson suspect arrested, possibly connected to fire on Latham Ave.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County
Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash

Latest News

The Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo is happening at the Claud Gill Arena in Duncan through Saturday.
Duncan Noon Lions Club Open Rodeo underway
You can double check your polling place by visiting oklahoma.gov/elections or calling your...
Early voting underway in Comanche County
FISTA leaders invited community members and a special guest, Anthony Lazarski, who is a paid...
FISTA board plans for future at special meeting
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall