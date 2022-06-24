Comanche County man found guilty in 2020 murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has reached a verdict in a 2020 murder that happened near Lake Lawtonka.

Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second-degree-murder and assault with intent to commit a felony.

In April 2020, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department was called to a trailer on 4 Mile Road near the lake.

There, they found Colan Warner, Jr., 29, dead with a gunshot wound.

Cooper was arrested a short time later and confessed to the murder, saying they were using meth and he ended up shooting and killing Warner.

Cooper’s sentencing is set for August 24th.

