Duncan Noon Lions Club Open Rodeo underway

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo is happening at the Claud Gill Arena in Duncan through Saturday.

Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls are expected to compete in the three-day event that started Thursday.

The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

The Duncan Noon Lions have been hosting this event for more than 50 years.

All money raised during the rodeo will help purchase eyeglasses, fund scholarships and support local charities.

