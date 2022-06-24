Southwest Oklahomans weigh in on overturning of Roe v. Wade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade case, which has guaranteed abortion rights in America since 1973.

The five to four vote may be the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades.

Our 7News team spent the day with lawmakers, advocates, community leaders, and ordinary people on both sides of this issue.

Sara Bennett is a mother of three who lives in Lawton.

“It’s about so much more than abortion,” Bennett said. “It’s about personal freedom, personal ability to choose what we want to do with our bodies, what medical choices that we want to make and I think it’s a problem that we’re removing that from women.”

She wasn’t surprised by the news Friday morning, but she is deeply saddened.

“We’re forcing children into a home where they don’t have financial support,” Bennett said. “They don’t have emotional support. We’re going to see children dying of neglect from these parents not being able to support the children. There is a feeding site right over there at Elmer Thomas for families that don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.”

For Oklahomans, Planned Parenthood Great Plains stopped abortion care in May after Governor Kevin Stitt signed a law, banning the practice.

President and CEO Emily Wales said the chance that abortion will return at the local level now is slim.

“We feel very far removed in these states, in these health centers working with patients from justices who sit many miles away in an incredibly privileged position and are making decisions about individuals lives,” Wales said.

She’s anticipating that they’ll have more patients than they can serve in Kansas soon, coming from surrounding states.

“State by state bans on abortion will worsen structural racism and disproportionately harm low-income and rural communities,” Wales said. “Kansas now stands as the only state in our region that protects the right to our abortion for any one of the many reasons patients seek this care.”

Wales said abortion care is still under threat in Kansas, and people who live there have the unique opportunity to pushback by voting against the ban at the state level on Aug. 2.

