Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.

Altus Police arrested 18 year old Dawan Brown last night, and a 16 year old male juvenile this morning who has not been identified.

Police say Brown had a stolen firearm in his possession when he was arrested. They’re both being held at the Jackson County Jail, facing 2 counts of first degree murder.

The arrests come after two young men, one 18 years old, and the other 16, were found shot to death near Newlin Drive on Saturday.

The District 3 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s, and O-S-B-I all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.