Update: Jury recommends Life in Villenueva trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last night, David Villanueva was convicted on one count of Murder in the first degree, for the stabbing death of Shawn Loud in Northwest Lawton in May of 2020.

The jury also recommended that he spend the rest of his life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

This, after Villanueva, and his defense, argued that the stabbing was done in self defense.

However, Prosecutors argued otherwise, citing a Medical Examiners report that said that Loud’s wounds were caused with such force that caused his rib’s to break, also pointing out inconsistencies made by Villanueva while on the stand, such as that he quote, “had to do it.”

It took the jury just a few hours of deliberations to reach their verdict.

Villanueva is due back in court on August 11th for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.