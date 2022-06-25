7News First Alert Forecast: Major cool down coming, rain chances tonight and tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Highs today will be above 100 once again throughout the area with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts will be higher. This is the last day of extreme heat at least for a couple of days. Stay hydrated, replenish electrolytes and use sunscreen if you are outside. This would be another great day to get outside and enjoy activities that will cool you off.

A cold front will start to move through the panhandle of Oklahoma this afternoon and push through Texoma later in the evening and overnight hours. Wind gusts could be between 40 and 50 mph once the front moves through.

There is a chance for storms to fire up along the boundary of the front but this will mainly impact northwest Oklahoma. Northwest counties along I-40 will have a slight chance of rain tonight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s and winds will be from the north with high wind gusts.

Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s! Winds will be from the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher. There is another low end chance of scattered showers Sunday afternoon but most places will remain dry. This chance could go into Sunday night.

Highs for the beginning of the work week are in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma. Winds will be from the northeast 10 to 20 mph Monday with gusts higher. Winds will start to calm down Tuesday from the east 5 to 10 mph. Monday and Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with slight rain chances in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s for the first half of the week.

Temperatures will start to warm up Wednesdays with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Another heat wave will come through by the end the week and temperatures will be back in the upper 90s with a few 100s possible. f

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

