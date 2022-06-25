7News First Alert Forecast: Rain tonight, cool down on the horizon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! A cold front is starting to make it’s way into Texoma. Wind gusts could be anywhere between 30 to 50 mph this evening and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will still be hot in the upper 90s as the sun sets and lows will be in the low to mid 70s overnight. There is a chance for showers and storms for northwest counties along I-40 overnight. Temperatures won’t cool down immediately but tomorrow highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s for Texoma and temperatures will start to lower.

Sunday highs will be in the upper 80s and some lower 90s for southern counties. Winds will be strong from the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher. The main cool down will happen throughout the day tomorrow and overnight into Monday. There is a slight chance for isolated showers throughout Texoma Sunday afternoon and this could go into the overnight hours and into early morning Monday. Sunday nights lows will be in the mid 60s for Texoma.

Monday highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts higher. There is another slight chance of rain for Monday morning but skeis will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Lows overnight Monday will be in the mid 60s.

A slight chance of rain will be in place Tuesday morning but skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the day in the afternoon. Winds will be calm from southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday will be the last day of temperatures in the 80s. Wednesday we start warming up again in the lower 90s with southeast wind 5 to 10 mph and mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday temperature will be in the upper 90s and a few 100 can’t be ruled out for counties south of the Red River. There is another chance of rain on Saturday.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

