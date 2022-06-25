Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Tillman County
Woman dead, driver injured following Tillman County Crash
Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second degree murder and assault with intent to...
Comanche County man found guilty in 2020 murder
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously...
A Lawton family is left struggling after their son was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured last fall

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Republican candidate Ryan Walters took the time to sit down with 7News, to tell us more about...
Republican candidate Ryan Walters running for State Superintendent
A final list of candidates for Lawton City Council Ward 3, 4 and 5 has been released after the...
Final list of candidates for Lawton Ward 3, 4 and 5 released
Governor Stitt and his wife visited the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at RedRock to...
Governor Kevin Stitt signs Bill 1048, helping mental health and substance abuse treatment for veterans and their families