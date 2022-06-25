Comanche County Pet Resource Center cleans Lawtons only dog park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Comanche County Pet Resource Center hosted a clean up at the Vito Baxter Puppy Promenade, Lawton’s only dog park.

Founder of the Resource Foundation Marcia Cronk says it’s important to complete this project.

Her mission is to keep as many pets in their homes as possible.

Cronk says the center truly cares about the animals they are trying to protect.

“One of the missions that we have as the foundation is we want to give back to the community and we want to make Lawton more pet friendly. So the dog park is the only dog part in Lawton It needed a lot of maintenance, a lot of support and so we thought it was a project that we could leave and manage”, says Cronk.

The center helps anyone who needs supplies, food or even medical care for their pets.

