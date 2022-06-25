Expert Connections
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort-Sill Habitat for Humanity partnered with Bike and Build, an organization who bikes around the country to raise awareness for affordable housing.

About 30 riders are on a cross-country ride from Florida to California, stopping to help non-profit organizations on their way.

Today, they helped Habitat in Lawton with a build on Ranch Oak Boulevard.

Many of the riders want to make a difference in the lives of others.

“What we really do is build capacity with young adults. We go across the country and explore different communities in different experiences of what affordable housing looks like”, said a Bike and Build rider.

They have about 20 scheduled build days.

