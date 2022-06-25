Oklahoma lawmakers react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawmakers across Oklahoma are reacting to today’s Supreme Court decision, which overturned a major precedent, Roe. v. Wade.

The decision was met with overwhelming praise from many representatives across the aisles, as they showed their support for the switch to state mandate abortion regulation.

Governor Kevin Stitt expressed his excitement for the decision, having signed several anti-abortion laws in recent months.

The state also has a “trigger law” in place, which will go into effect following a verification by the Oklahoma Attorney General.

“Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life,” says Stitt.

Numerous Oklahoma lawmakers have also approved the decision, including some of the main representatives for Southwest Oklahoma.

Senator Jim Inhofe praised the court for the overturn, saying it opened up the U.S. for new laws protecting life.

“The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life,” said Inhofe.

Senator James Lankford celebrated the decision, saying it was the biggest win for life in a generation.

“Today is a historic day for our nation and for life,” said Lankford. “After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life. Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child. We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children,” said Lankford.

Representative Tom Cole, a member of the Pro-Life Caucus praised the power being returned to the states.

“The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated opinion gives America’s 50 separate and unique states and their voters the authority to determine their own policies concerning abortion, rather than unelected judges and bureaucrats. Indeed, since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, it was immediately controversial and quickly became an outdated decision due to rapid advancements in medicine and science. As a proud defender of unborn life throughout my entire career, both in Congress and in the Oklahoma State Legislature, I am pleased that voters will now have a voice on this important issue,” said Cole.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.