Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem. (Source: KMGH)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado restaurant is using a robot server to deal with a labor shortage problem.

The owners say the technology isn’t meant to replace people but to give them an assist when things get busy.

Refik Turkanovich, an operating partner at Tom’s Watch Bar, says the robot may not look like much, but it can do quite a bit.

“It’s capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes and food if necessary,” Turkanovich said.

Turkanovic says, like many restaurants throughout the city, they’re having a tough time finding workers.

“We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure,” Turkanovich said.

Employees are also working on a name for their extra helper.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Cameron University Police Officer is also expected in court soon, but on charges of...
Cameron University police officer charged with drug trafficking
Stevie Cooper, 50, has been found guilty of second degree murder and assault with intent to...
Comanche County man found guilty in 2020 murder
Two people were taken into custody in Altus, in connection to a double homicide last weekend.
Two teens arrested in connection to Altus double homicide
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
The Comanche County Pet Resource Center
Comanche County Pet Resource Center cleans Lawtons only dog park
Bike and Build
The Lawton Fort-Sill Habitat for Humanity partnered with Bike and Build
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia