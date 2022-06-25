Expert Connections
Three Lawton Lions Clubs are recruiting new members

Lions Clubs
Lions Clubs(PRNewswire)
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three Lawton Lions Clubs are recruiting new members and invited people to come out and learn more about the groups at Elmer Thomas Park this afternoon.

A social and community outreach club, the Lawton Noon Lions Club has been around for eighty years.

With three chapters in the city, the organizations have been able to provide support for businesses and students by awarding scholarships.

The President of the Noon Lions Club says, he wants the community to know the Lions Club is here to help.

“Our event today is for the people in Lawton community to become aware so they can come and see what the Lions do. Maybe they would like to come and participate. We have all sorts of programs being offered, activities, we even have a Leo’s club for the young people from 12 to 18 years old”, said Lion Club President Tom Love.

Love and others served up hot dogs to people at the park today.

If you’re interested in learning more... the northeast chapter meets every first and third Sunday at Golden Corral at 8 in the morning and the Noon club meets every Monday for 11:50 in the morning.

