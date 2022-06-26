Expert Connections
7News First Alert Forecast: Cool down will continue through midweek, warm up coming

Cooler temperatures first half of the week...warmer for the weekend
By Christine Gormley
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight there is a chance for isolated showers in southeast counties of Texoma. If something does fire up it could stick around into Monday morning but there is a very slim chance of storms staying around that long. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s across the area and winds overnight will be breezy from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Some clouds will be in place during the early morning hours. Tuesday morning has the best chance of rain for Texoma and highs will be in the upper 80s. The day will start with a chance of rain and clouds but by the afternoon it will be partly cloudy. Winds will be calmer from the southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday begins the warming trend into the 90s once again. Another heat dome will move through the Plains and bring highs in the mid to upper 90s with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph starting midweek. Thursday and Friday temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 90s and possibly triple digits south of the Red River. Winds will once again be relatively from the south ending the week.

The weekend will have temperatures in the upper 90s and with a chance of rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good night! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

