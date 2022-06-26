7News First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures for the start of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! A cold front will continue to move through the area today and temperatures will finally be cooler. The heat dome is moving far out eat and the low is in place. Today highs across Texoma will be in upper 80s and low 90s with a strong north wind 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts. Winds will be gusty for today and Monday but will calm down by Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy and we’ll see another chance for isolated showers this afternoon into the evening. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Isolated rain chance could stick around into Monday morning but most places will remain dry. Areas north of the Red River have the best chance for seeing spotty showers Monday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy by the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the northeast 5 to 15 mph.

Another chance of isolated showers is expected for Tuesday morning. Overall Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. These cooler temperatures won’t stick around for long, starting Wednesday temps will be back in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a calm southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Temps will be even hotter Thursday as we wrap up the week. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 90s once again flirting with triple digits. We will stay dry for the second half of the week but a low pressure system will come in Saturday giving us a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still be hot in the upper 90s. The following week another ridge of high pressure (hot temperatures) will come from out west and bring us chances to be once again above 100.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.