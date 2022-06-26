Crash in Comanche Co. sends three to hospital early Saturday morning

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash in Comanche County sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened after 1:30 a.m. about two miles north of Medicine Park.

The car was driving northbound on northwest Chibitty Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. It departed the roadway to the right and rolled over.

One person was pinned in the vehicle for about 26 minutes before they were removed by the Wichita Mountain’s Estates Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver was not injured, but one passenger was taken to a local hospital in good condition and two others went to OU Medical in critical condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

