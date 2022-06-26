Expert Connections
Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Stephens County sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Saturday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The GMC was headed northbound on Comanche Lake Road when it departed the road, striking a mailbox.

It then re-entered the road, overcorrected, going over the center line and departed the road again, hitting a tree before it came to a stop.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle and freed by first responders from the Comanche Fire Department.

He was admitted to OU Medical Center with internal and leg injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

